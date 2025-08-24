All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Coach Surprisingly Leaves Team, Big Man Expected to Get Cut, More

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Indiana Pacers made plenty of moves in the offseason to replace the hole left by Myles Turner after his departure to the Milwaukee Bucks, but they may have overstocked on big men.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points revealed the Pacers are planning to cut one of James Wiseman or Tony Bradley, who are likely battling for the third center rotation slot.

The Pacers announced the departure of assistant coach Mike Weinar on Friday, much to the surprise of fans.

Weinar is reportedly in talks to join the New York Knicks to serve as Mike Brown's top assistant.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

