Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Deadline Price, Trade Offers For Guard, Mathurin Returns

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Having just beaten the Atlanta Hawkes 132-127, the Indiana Pacers are currently sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 27-20 record. While this is certainly impressive, there is still room for improvement if they want to have a repeat of the last postseason.

Multiple experts and fans have predicted that Indiana will trade center Myles Turner in order to make that improvement. However, an NBA insider has revealed that the cost for the trade may be more than people realize.

Additionally, there have been plenty of offers for starting guard Andrew Nembhard. However, reports indicate that the Pacers are happy with their starter. He is currently averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

