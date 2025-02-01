Will Trae Young Play vs Pacers? Hawks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are currently 26-20 and in the midst of a two game winning streak.
Indiana is good for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and currently possesses the same record as the Milwaukee Bucks who hold the No. 4 seed.
As the league approaches the All-Star break, and the subsequent Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Pacers need every advantage they can get down the stretch. Going into a Saturday matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has shown up on the NBA's official injury report.
Young was listed as probable for the contest against the Pacers. But he will play.
The 26-year-old guard is sure to have an impact on the game as he is leading the league in assists with 11.4 per game, but also averaging 22.5 points per contest.
Much like Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Young was also a shoo-in for the All-Star game this year and was not selected. Haliburton is putting up 18.3 points, 8.6 assists, and even 1.2 steals per game on 36.7% three-point shooting.
Unlike Atlanta, the Pacers are still getting some representation in the mid-season scrimmage as Pascal Siakam was selected as a reserve for the East. He is enjoying 20.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.
While Indiana is 5-5 in their last 10 games, Atlanta is 3-7 including being in the thick of a seven-game losing streak. The Hawks most recently lost 137-115 to the Cleveland Cavaliers and their NBA-best 39-9 record.
As for Indiana, they look to continue their winning ways since returning home from splitting two games in Paris against the San Antonio Spurs. Indiana hasn't played since beating the Detroit Pistons Wednesday 133-119.
Siakam further proved why he was selected to the All-Star game putting up a dominant 37 points on 15-21 shooting. Haliburton reminded the basketball world why he was once again snubbed of being an All-Star adding 30 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.
Indiana hopes to add to this Atlanta losing streak and keep moving up the top-heavy Eastern Conference Saturday and improve to 27-10.
