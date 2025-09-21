Pacers Notes: Pacers Tried to Trade for Guard, Worked Out Free Agent, Already Building Chemistry
The Indiana Pacers brought in guard Delano Banton for a workout over the offseason, though he was not signed to a training camp deal.
The Pacers are still trying to build out their roster, and without Tyrese Haliburton next season, they are looking for ball-handling at any position.
That is why the Pacers explored a deal for Kobe Bufkin before he got traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Since they have not added another ball-handler, Bennedict Mathurin should get a high volume of touches on the offense.
Finally, several members of the Indiana roster are working out over the offseason, and reports indicate that they are already building chemistry.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
