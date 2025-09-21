All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Pacers Tried to Trade for Guard, Worked Out Free Agent, Already Building Chemistry

Jan 30, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard speaks during an Indiana Pacers press conference to announce the contract extension of center Miles Turner at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers brought in guard Delano Banton for a workout over the offseason, though he was not signed to a training camp deal.

The Pacers are still trying to build out their roster, and without Tyrese Haliburton next season, they are looking for ball-handling at any position.

That is why the Pacers explored a deal for Kobe Bufkin before he got traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Since they have not added another ball-handler, Bennedict Mathurin should get a high volume of touches on the offense.

Finally, several members of the Indiana roster are working out over the offseason, and reports indicate that they are already building chemistry.

