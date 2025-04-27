Pacers Notes: Reggie Miller Revisits Kobe Incident, Carlisle Talks Rotation Change, More
After soundly dominating the Milwaukee Bucks for two games, the Indiana Pacers came up short against their rivals 117-101. Despite this, the Pacers are still leading the series 2-1.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers heading into Game 4 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Breaks Down Iconic Fight With Kobe Bryant
One of the most legendary players in Pacers history is guard Reggie Miller, who played solely for Indiana during his 18 year NBA career. During that time, Miller was a five-time NBA All-Star and averaged 18.2 points, three total rebounds, three assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Recently, Miller reflected on a fight he had with none other than Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and how it affected their relationship and every time they faced off on the court.
With Miller, the Pacers faced the Lakers once in the NBA Finals, eventually losing the series four games to two.
Rick Carlisle Has Two Word Response to Pacers Major Rotation Change
Game 3 was a weird moment for the Pacers. The 117-101 loss to the Bucks genuinely felt like another team was playing. Apparently, this was actually the case.
Head coach Rick Carlisle made the decision to change the rotation for the pivotal match up, swapping in the formerly injured Ben Sheppard instead of Jarace Walker.
While this seemed like an odd choice, hed coach Rick Carlisle still stands by it, saying that it was a coaching decision and nothing more.
Pacers Could be Without One Player for Game 4 vs Bucks
After losing Game 3, Game 4 is now more important than ever. Naturally, Indiana is going to need every player on the roster operating at full force. Unfortunately, the Pacers could be down a key player for the pivotal game.
