Pacers' Pascal Siakam Quotes Marshawn Lynch When Discussing Luka Doncic Trade
The blockbuster trade of Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks rocked the NBA world. While the trade may have happened a few weeks ago, people around the league are still buzzing about it all.
More news: Rick Carlisle Reacts to Thomas Bryant Being Starter For Pacers
During the NBA All-Star media availability, Indiana Pacers star forward Pascal Siakam was asked about what he would change in the NBA and he responded with an interesting quote. The veteran referenced former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
“Bro, I don't like getting into… I'm just here so I don't get fined… I'm cool with everything,” Siakam joked. “They traded Luka [Doncic] last time, I’m trying to chill.”
Siakam wasn't getting into anything to avoid being traded. It was a funny response from the Pacers forward and shows the type of personality that Indiana has in the locker room.
The veteran also discussed the new All-Star Game format, showing some confusion about it all. Siakam discussed his level of uncertainty and how he wasn't sure how things would go during the event.
"It should be fun. I think we'll will see. We're all trying to see if it's gonna work, if it's gonna be something different. I'm excited regardless. If we're gonna play hard, I'll play hard. If we're gonna hang out, I'll hang out."
Read more Indiana Pacers news: Indiana Forward Pascal Siakam Unsure About New NBA All-Star Format
The NBA changed the format of the game due to a concern over the effort level of the players. Many have been angry with the level of competitiveness in the All-Star Game over the past few seasons so the league decided to step in.
More news: Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Believes NBA All-Stars Will Be More Competitive in New Format
It remains to be seen if this change will do anything and the vast majority of players showed that they were even confused about it all. The game will take place tonight from San Francisco, with the event starting at 8 p.m. ET.
More Indiana Pacers news:
Pacers Starting to Show Massive Problem Over Past Few Games
Alex Len Changes Course, Ditches Pacers for Deal with Lakers
NBA Insider Considers Pacers Major Threat to Celtics Chances to Repeat
For all the latest news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, stay tuned to Pacers On SI.