Pacers Star Pascal Siakam Unsure About New NBA All-Star Format
The Indiana Pacers only have one player representing them at the NBA All-Star Game this season despite all the success on the floor. Forward Pascal Siakam was named to the All-Star team following a strong season for the Pacers so far.
Siakam will be playing in the NBA All-Star Game format this season and like many other players, he is unsure of how it will all go. The Pacers star spoke during the All-Star media availability and shared his thoughts on the new format.
"It should be fun. I think we'll will see. We're all trying to see if it's gonna work, if it's gonna be something different. I'm excited regardless. If we're gonna play hard, I'll play hard. If we're gonna hang out, I'll hang out."
Following years of the All-Star Game being called out by fans for the lack of competitiveness, the NBA decided to change the format. The league believes that this will change everything for the better but it seems that the players are still unsure of how it will all go.
The new format will have the players divided into three eight-man teams, coached by "Inside The NBA" TNT personalities Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.
Two of the teams will face off against one another while the other will take on the winner from the Rising Stars Challenge. Team C won the Rising Stars Challenge and they will be heading to the All-Star Game.
Former WNBA star and TNT commentator Candace Parker will be the coach for Team C in the All-Star Game. Some of the players on the team include Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn, and Golden State Warriors second-year big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The final game will be played between the winners of the two semi-final games. The first team to score 40 points will win each of the three games.
The league believes that this new format will add more competition to the All-Star Game and fix some of the problems that have been around. It remains to be seen but it seems that Siakam will take cues from the other players on the court with him.
