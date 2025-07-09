Pacers President Calls Myles Turner One of Greatest Pacers Ever
While the likes of Reggie Miller, Marc Jackson, Jalen Rose, Paul George, Jermaine O'Neal, Rik Smits, Danny Granger, and most recently Tyrese Haliburton come to mind when thinking of the all-time greats who've represented the Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner has a case to be included within the bunch.
Turner recently joined the Milwaukee Bucks in surprise fashion after spending the first 10 years of his career in Indianapolis. It was rather shocking to see Turner leave considering he was a key cog in Indiana's recent run to the NBA Finals.
Pacers president Kevin Pritchard spoke about Turner's impact on the franchise. He was drafted from Texas in the first round (11th Overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft. In very classy form, Pritchard opted to take the high road and praise Turner for his contributions to the franchise.
"I think he's one of the best players that's ever played here. I'd put him right up there. 10 years. Change is inevitable in this sport. Unfortunately, you're not seeing these teams that are together for four and five and six years because of the way the cap is structured now...I'll remember some big blocks that he's had, some big shots. And more than that, what he did [for] this community, what he was about off [the court]. And there is no better person that Myles. We really wanted to keep him, but it didn't work out."
In the wake of Turner leaving for a hated Eastern Conference foe, the Pacers have worked quickly to address the center spot. Jay Huff was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies last week. Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman also appear to be coming back to further enhance depth at the spot.
Losing Turner to the Bucks is somewhat of a tough pill to swallow given the rivalry between the two teams, and the frequency with which they see one another in the regular/postseason. Having said that, Turner's departure does free up future cap space for a franchise normally reticent in spending money.
With Tyrese Haliburton out for all of next year, it'll be fascinating to see how this new-look Pacers team adapts.
