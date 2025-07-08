Pacers' Pascal Siakam Finally Breaks Silence on NBA Finals Loss
The Indiana Pacers suffered one of the most brutal losses in all of the sports: a Game 7 loss.
The Pacers dropped Game 7 on the road to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a chance to capture their first-ever NBA title. Things did not pan out the Pacers' way as they lost their best player, Tyrese Haliburton, to a ruptured Achilles. The Pacers still put up a fight, but it wasn't enough.
Pacers forward Pascal Siakam did all he could in the charge.
The focus has now shifted to the 2025-26 season — at least for most teams. For others, the sting of last season still lingers. That’s been the case for Siakam, who recently opened up for the first time about the NBA Finals loss.
The 31-year-old had remained quiet since his team's season ended but has now begun to reflect on the disappointment.
He took to X to share these words with Pacer fans.
"Not the fairytale ending, nevertheless what a run. What a blessing. Thank you Indy — let’s get back to it."
It was Siakam's first post on X since June 2, just days before the start of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The three-time All-Star could have won Finals MVP if the Pacers came out on top. In seven games in the series, Siakam averaged 19.3 points per game (leading the team), 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three in 33.4 minutes of action.
Although Haliburton was huge for the Pacers throughout the playoffs with his clutch ability, it was Siakam who was their most consistent player. In the playoffs, the former New Mexico Lobo averaged 20.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals with a true shooting percentage of 59.8 percent in 23 games.
Siakam is currently locked into a sizable four-year contract with the Pacers that runs through the 2027-28 season, keeping him in Indiana for the foreseeable future.
