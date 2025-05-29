Pacers Reveal Final Injury Status on Aaron Nesmith For Game 5
The Indiana Pacers will look to advance to the NBA Finals on Thursday when they play the New York Knicks.
The Pacers, who lead the series 3-1, will aim to clinch the victory in front of the New York fans. Indiana will be a healthy bunch as they will have their starting guard, Aaron Nesmith.
Nesmith has been upgraded from questionable to available. He will start for the potential close-out game.
Nesmith, who was also listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle ahead of Tuesday’s Game 4, suited up and made a strong impact. He logged 32 minutes and contributed 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from deep and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, while adding three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.
The 25-year-old wing has been a major factor for the Pacers on both ends of the floor throughout the Eastern Conference Finals. Over the first four games of the series, he’s averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 boards, 3.3 made threes, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes per contest. His efficiency has been elite as well, boasting shooting splits of 54.1 percent from the field, 61.9 percent from three-point range, and 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.
The Pacers will look to do the toughest thing there is to do in a series: close the opponent out. Not only will they look to do that, but they’ll look to do it on the road in front of what should be a rowdy New York crowd.
Indiana has had little to no problems on the road in this playoff run, as six of their 11 wins thus far have been on the road. The Pacers have defied the odds all season long, and they are continuing to do so in the playoffs.
With a win on Thursday, the Pacers will advance to the NBA Finals and face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 1 for the NBA Finals is set for Thursday, June 5.
