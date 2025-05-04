Pacers Reveal Injury Report For Game 1 vs Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers are getting ready to square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Indiana took down the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round, and are now waiting for the chance to get this series started.
More Pacers news: Pacers Most Dangerous Advantage Revealed by Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell
Game 1 will be played on Sunday night, with the Cavaliers holding home-court advantage. Indiana will be looking to make a big statement in Game 1, as they try to set the tone for the remainder of the series.
Ahead of Game 1, the Pacers have revealed the injury report for the game. The Pacers' injury report is fairly clean, other than center Isaiah Jackson, who has been out for the season.
The key for the Pacers in this series will be to do their best at containing the strong offensive attack of the Cavaliers. Cleveland has one of the best offenses in the entire NBA, so the Pacers will need to rely heavily on the defensive effort to take this series.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle discussed the challenges of trying to guard the Cavaliers. Carlisle has been in the NBA for a long time, so he understands the opportunity that the Pacers have.
"They're deep. They're talented. Well-coached," Carlisle said. "Look, they're going to be very hungry and we certainly have got to match all the hunger elements of this thing. And when you get to the second round of the playoffs, things elevate. The level of competition elevates. The stage elevates."
Indiana is going to need a complete team effort if it wants to take down the top-seeded Cavaliers in this series. Luckily for them, they enter this series fairly healthy, giving them a potential edge.
Cleveland could be missing one of its star players, as guard Darius Garland remains day-to-day ahead of Game 1. This is the perfect chance for the Pacers to take control of the series, winning back home-court advantage early on.
The action all begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
More Pacers News: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Father Being Banned from Games
Fans React to NBA Players Voting Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Most Overrated
Tyrese Haliburton Credits Pacers Fans For Making Bucks Uncomfortable
Breaking Down Potential Pacers, Cavaliers Matchup
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.