Pacers Reveal Injury Report For Game 4 vs Cavs
The Indiana Pacers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers for this crucial Game 4 on Sunday. The Pacers will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, while the Cavaliers will look to tie the series and head back to their home crowd with a 2-2 series.
The Pacers enter this matchup as the underdogs despite being at home. According to ESPN Bet, the Pacers have a +5.5 spread.
Indiana will look for the win; luckily, they will be healthy for this matchup. The only player on the injury report for this contest is their forward, Isaiah Jackson. Jackson tore his right Achilles tendon at the beginning of the season.
He will likely be ready by the start of next season.
The Cavaliers have no players on the injury report for this game. They were without three of their top players, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter, in Game 2. Those three players have dealt with their respective injuries, but they appear to be good enough for Game 4, as they were for Game 3.
Mobley was deemed a game-time call for Friday's game due to a left ankle sprain, which prevented him from suiting up in Game 2 of the series. However, the big man made his return and felt his presence on both ends of the court.
Garland missed Cleveland's last four playoff games due to a toe injury prior to Game 3. He didn't have the best of games in his return, as he recorded 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field, three assists and one rebound in 25 minutes of action.
As for Hunter, he was good enough to play in Game 3, and the same is true for Game 4. On Friday, he recorded eight points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field and five rebounds in 21 minutes of action.
Game 4 is a massive game for both sides. If the Pacers win, they will have just one more game to win in order to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals. If not, the Cavaliers are right back in the series and get back home-court advantage.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Received Advice From Unlikely All-Star During Playoffs
Tyrese Haliburton Shrank When Pacers Needed Him Most
Pacers Have to Figure Out Massive Disadvantage vs Cavaliers
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Pushes Back on Criticism Over Skipped Media Session
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers