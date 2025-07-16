Pacers' Rick Carlisle Has 3-Word Response to Myles Turner Surprise Exit
The Indiana Pacers are going to have a new starting center for the first time in a decade. Myles Turner decided to move to Milwaukee to play for the next four years.
Turner signed a four-year deal worth $108.9 million to become their new starting center. He is now part of the team that the Pacers hate the most. Rick Carlisle will have a new center to coach.
The Pacers clearly were okay with letting him go based on how low of an offer they gave him. Carlisle had a pretty blunt response when he was asked how they were going to replace him.
More news: Former Pacers All-Star Attempting NBA Comeback Says He Feels Better Than Ever
When asked specifically what he thought about Turner leaving the Pacers, he had just a three-word answer, telling Tony East of Forbes, "We'll be fine."
Carlisle wanted to bring Turner back as a member of the team next season. He said as much during the NBA Finals and in some interviews afterwards. That doesn't mean that they can't replace him.
Turner is the prototypical stretch five. He does a great job of blocking shots at the rim and hitting open threes, but his performance in the Finals clearly soured the Pacers a bit.
Next season, they will likely have an offense that has more lob action at the rim than in years past because of the options they have at center. Isaiah Jackson is more of a rim-runner than anything else.
More news: Former Pacers Forward Signs With Israeli Basketball Team
Indiana is still confident that it can compete in the Eastern Conference without Turner as their center. The Pacers will have three options to choose from to start this year.
If none of those options work out, they can always get a new center before the start of the 2026-27 season. Next year likely won't be a year for them to contend for championship anyway.
Carlisle is one of the best coaches in the league, so he is confident that he can coach up the centers that he does have available to him. He's done that for years.
This past year with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
More news: East Superstar Has Hilarious Reaction to Viral Pacers Poster Dunk
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.