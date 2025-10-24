All Pacers

Pacers Rule Out 5 Players, List Another as Questionable for Grizzlies Matchup

Aaron Coloma

Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball while Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball while Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers ruled out five players ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Andrew Nembhard, Quention Jackson, Kam Jones, T.J. McConnell and Tyrese Haliburton will all miss the Pacers' second game of the season, and Johnny Furphy is questionable with a sore left foot.

Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Pacers' season opener on Thursday and did not play in the second half after showing clear signs of injury in the first half. Shooting guard Ben Sheppard came out for the second half in his place, and will likely be his replacement going forward.

Furphy is the only other player listed on the injury report who featured in the Pacers' opening game, playing one minute.

McConnell and Jackson both suffered injuries to their hamstring in the preseason, and Jones is out with a lower back stress reaction, which has been bothering him since before the season. (

This story will be updated...

Latest Pacers News

feed

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published |Modified
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News