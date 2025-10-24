Pacers Rule Out 5 Players, List Another as Questionable for Grizzlies Matchup
The Indiana Pacers ruled out five players ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
Andrew Nembhard, Quention Jackson, Kam Jones, T.J. McConnell and Tyrese Haliburton will all miss the Pacers' second game of the season, and Johnny Furphy is questionable with a sore left foot.
Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Pacers' season opener on Thursday and did not play in the second half after showing clear signs of injury in the first half. Shooting guard Ben Sheppard came out for the second half in his place, and will likely be his replacement going forward.
Furphy is the only other player listed on the injury report who featured in the Pacers' opening game, playing one minute.
McConnell and Jackson both suffered injuries to their hamstring in the preseason, and Jones is out with a lower back stress reaction, which has been bothering him since before the season. (
This story will be updated...
