Austin Reaves Injury Status For Pacers vs Lakers
The Indiana Pacers are the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 14 of their last 18 games and have the best record in the NBA since January 1st.
Coming off a comeback victory over the Clippers, they are about to finish up a four-game road trip on the West Coast. The final game in that road trip is against the Lakers.
Los Angeles comes into this game extremely injured. Despite the game being moved to ESPN for television purposes, Luka Doncic won't be making his Lakers debut.
The Lakers also won't have LeBron James because of an ankle injury. That means the Lakers are down two of their best players for this game.
Those two Lakers aren't the only players who are on the injury report. Austin Reaves is also on the injury report ahead of this game.
Reaves was listed as questionable ahead of the game against the Pacers due to a left elbow contusion.
If the Lakers don't have Reaves, they will be down their three best players. That will make things a lot easier for the Pacers.
The Pacers will only be missing one player for this game. Myles Turner will miss the game due to a cervical strain in his neck.
Indiana was able to withstand that injury in their big win against the Clippers. Thomas Bryant will be the starting center in his stead.
If the Pacers can finish this road trip off with a win, that would mean that they have won three of their four games on this West Coast swing. That would give them a ton of confidence.
Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference standings right now. They sit two games ahead of the Bucks for that fourth spot, and they are 4.5 games behind the Knicks for third.
Reaves is one of the best players that the Lakers have. He will be critical for the team moving forward, even with Doncic now on their roster.
So far this season, Reaves is averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
