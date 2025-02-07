Pacers' Lack of Trade Deadline Moves Directly Impacts Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers were not very active during the trade deadline. In fact, they only made a single trade on deadline day, dealing James Wiseman to the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto has already waived Wiseman, who won't play anymore this season because of his torn Achilles. The Pacers traded him strictly as a salary dump and so they had an open roster spot.
Myles Turner once again had his name swirled around in some trade rumors, although the Pacers were never serious about letting him go to another team.
Still, the lack of action around the deadline for the Pacers could affect Turner this summer when he is a free agent.
Read more: Should Pacers Have Done More at Trade Deadline?
The Pacers could have opened up some more salary in order to better afford Turner in free agency. Instead, they decided to stand pat and only send away one player.
That could have a direct impact on Indiana's ability to bring Turner back. There are reports that Turner could command $30 million a year.
If Turner is going to want that kind of money, that would put the Pacers in a pickle financially. Re-signing him would mean that the team has to pay the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years.
The Pacers might not be willing to do that, especially if this team doesn't make a deep run in the playoffs like they did last year. If they aren't able to at least make the Eastern Conference Finals again, Herb Simon might want the team to go in a different direction.
More Pacers news: Watch Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Completely Crossover Two Clippers Defenders in Epic Move
The biggest problem is that there won't be better options in free agency at the center spot. They will likely have to re-sign Turner if they want to stay as a contender.
Making a move at the deadline could have alleviated some of these issues. And yet, they made the right move to stand pat.
There wasn't a move out there that would have completely fixed this problem and also keep the Pacers as a contender this season.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Myles Turner Has Hilarious Response to Pacers Staying Quiet on Trade Deadline
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Provides Update on Myles Turner Head Injury
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.