Should Pacers Have Done More at Trade Deadline?
The Indiana Pacers had assets to make a big move at the trade deadline. There was speculation that they were going to use those assets to bring in a star player.
Myles Turner's name was thrown around in trade rumors again because he is going to be a free agent after the season. They could have moved him to make sure that they get something back for him in case he decides to sign somewhere else.
Instead, the Pacers essentially did nothing. The only move they made was sending James Wiseman to the Toronto Raptors for a heavily protected second-round pick.
Wiseman has already been waived by the Raptors. Wiseman has a torn Achilles, so he isn't going to play for anyone this year.
Indiana decided that the roster they have now is the one they want to roll with for the rest of the year. Is that the right move? Should they have done more?
The fact that the Pacers have the best record since January 1st gives them the confidence that they can win big with the roster as it's currently constructed.
Indiana is basically using Aaron Nesmith coming back as their trade from the deadline. He has continued to come off the bench as they ramp him up for the second half of the season.
Looking at who was available and how much they were going to cost, this was the right move. There wasn't anyone they could have brought in that would have been significantly better than who they have now.
Indiana needs Nesmith to get back up to speed so they have a really good perimeter defender available to them again. Indiana's defense has been really solid since the turn of the calendar, though.
Pascal Siakam is their All-Star. He has been the most consistent player for them all season long. Having him carry the offensive load has worked for them.
In order for them to make a deep playoff run, Tyrese Halliburton has to be better at putting the ball in the hoop. That is what the second half of the season is going to be about, as well.
The Pacers were right to stand pat at the trade deadline. It was best for their present and for their future cap situation.
