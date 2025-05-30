All Pacers

Pacers Star Named 'Face of NBA' by Surprising Source

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrate during the second half of game five against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
After notching a 32-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound triple-double (with no turnovers) against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was restricted to eight points on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor in a critical 111-94 Game 5 loss to New York.

Still, Indiana holds a 3-2 series edge heading back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6, and remains in control of the series.

Haliburton's play in his second straight East Finals has sparked a major debate all across national sports media: is the 6-foot-5 Iowa State product, 25, just a star or a "superstar?"

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, for one, doesn't think Haliburton deserves the "superstar" moniker just yet.

"He's damn good... He's a young, rising star in this game." Smith said on "First Take" recently. "I need to see more consistency before I give him that kind of label."

Despite Smith's assesment, a former Pacers superstar believes Haliburton has earned the designation.

Speaking on his show "Podcast P with Paul George," nine-time All-Star forward Paul George — now with the Philadelphia 76ers — advocated for Haliburton to make the grade.

"In my eyes, I think he is a superstar. He's the face of the NBA," said George, whose 31-year-old 76ers teammate Joel Embiid was named league MVP just two seasons ago. "He is the No. 1 option. He's a setup point first, but he can be your late-game scorer, he's been a clutch performer late in games. He can be an isolation player, that's just not his calling."

Following a solid Indiana stint, George also struggled with playoff consistency during stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder and L.A. Clippers.

"I want to see him continue to do this, which I know he will," George added. "To Stephen A. Smith's point of... stamping him as a superstar, you show that you can do it on a night-in, night-out basis, now — with the target on your back — that's when you're bona fide, that's when you're solidified in his eyes."

Through 15 playoff games this year, Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points on .461/.330/.800 shooting splits, 9.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks a night.

