Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Fires Back at Tim Hardaway Following NSFW Rant
The Indiana Pacers have been trying to battle themselves back to full dominance and they currently hold a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana has played much better of late and they are now seen as a true contender in the East.
But they still have some concerns about the play of guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has been fairly inconsistent with his scoring at times this season and it has caused multiple issues for the Pacers.
But Haliburton also talks a lot of trash on court and it hasn't always resonated with others. Recently, former NBA star Tim Hardaway called out Haliburton for his behavior while on the court.
Speaking on Gil's Arena Podcast, Hardaway shared his feelings about Haliburton.
"If I go back and put on my sh*t and suit up, I wanna f**k up Haliburton," Hardaway said. "I wanna go f**k him up. He talks so much sh*t. I wanna go back and bust his mother***in a**. ... I want to bust his a**. And he think he all that."
Haliburton fired right back at Hardaway on social media.
It's unclear why Hardaway has such a problem with Haliburton but there are rumors swirling around. There was a rumored interaction between Hardaway and Haliburton's cousin Eddie Jones when they were teammates. But nobody knows the true story.
Haliburton also talked trash to Tim Hardaway Jr. during a game recently. So this could be his dad calling out the Pacers star for that incident.
No matter what the reason is, Hardaway's comments came out of nowhere and Haliburton seemed to handle them with poise. The Pacers star has bigger things to worry about so he isn't trying to waste energy on this matter.
Haliburton will push forward trying to get the Pacers to find all the success that they can on the court. Indiana is a legitimate team this season and could make another deep playoff run if the star guard can live up to the hype.
