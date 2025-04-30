Pacers Stunning Game 5 Comeback Shatters Nearly Thirty Year Old Record
The Indiana Pacers are officially moving forward in the 2025 NBA Playoffs after a shocking 119-118 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
This came after the Pacers had a terrible start to the game, being down 30-13 in the first quarter. By halftime, they had narrowed the gap to 47-41. In the end, they would wind up tying the game to send it into overtime.
With 35 seconds left in the game, Indiana was down seven points and victory seemed sealed for Milwaukee. However, the Pacers stepped up, scoring eight points and the win.
This not only secured the Pacers' spot in the semifinals, but a place in NBA history.
By making that 40 second comeback, the Pacers have become the first team in nearly 50 years to eek out a victory.
"Since 1977-78, teams trailing by 7+ points in the final 40 seconds of 4Q or OT in the NBA playoffs were 0-1,609," the Pacers shared on social media. "1-1,609 now. No quit."
"This one will go down as one of the all-time great Pacers wins because of the circumstances, because of what was on the line," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said, per ESPN. "Ty, obviously, authored a big part of this ending. So congratulations to him."
Haliburton had his best game of the series, recording 26 points, nine assists, five total rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. This included the final six points that won the game.
"I got a little down about it," Haliburton said, referring to missed shots toward the end of the fourth quarter. "But my teammates encouraged me to stay with it. They said we would get a chance to win at the end, they would rely on me to do that."
In addition to Haliburton, center Myles Turner and forward Aaron Nesmith also had great games. Turner put up 21 points and nine total rebounds while Nesmith had 19 points, 12 total rebounds, and three assists.
Now, the Pacers are headed to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Indiana has only beaten the Cavs once in the regular season, so this will prove to be a tough task.
