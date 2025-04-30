Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out Dad For Altercation With Giannis
Two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton came through in the clutch for his club in a big way to close out the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime of a hotly contested Game 5 in their first round playoff series, 119-118.
The victory sealed a 4-1 series win. Indiana will now advance to face off against the Eastern Conference's top seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who resoundingly swept the Miami Heat in their own first round series.
Haliburton chipped in five points during Indiana's 8-0 run to win the game in the bonus period, highlighted by a pair of Gary Trent Jr. turnovers and two Haliburton layups on drives. Haliburton finished the contest with 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
More Indiana Pacers News: Breaking Down Potential Pacers, Cavaliers Matchup
The game got a bit personal for an aggrieved Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks' two-time league MVP notched a 30-point, 20-rebound, 13-assist triple-double in an effort to send the series back to Milwaukee for a Game 6, but he still came up short.
Obviously frustrated, and aware that he may have played his last game for the Bucks with All-Star Damian Lillard recuperating from an Achilles tear and no clear path to a championship during the rest of his prime, Antetokounmpo boiled over while congratulating Pacers players and family postgame.
While speaking with sixth man wing Bennedict Mathurin (who was hurt and missed the game), Antetokounmpo grabbed Mathurin's head and whispered something, irking Mathurin and inciting a shoving match. The duo had to be separated, and soon Pacers forward James Johnson and Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. were getting into the fracas, too.
But that's not all the chicanery a clearly frustrated Antetokounmpo got into after game had ended.
Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, Antetokounmpo got into a war of words with Haliburton's dad, John. Antetokounmpo was forced away from John Haliburton by attendant staff.
One possible source for Antetokounmpo's frustration: broadcast footage revealed John Haliburton approaching Antetokounmpo and trolling him to his face, which may have inspired him to approach Tyrese's father.
Following the game, the younger Haliburton revealed in a presser that he wasn't aware there had been any kind of confrontation between his father and Antetokounmpo until after the fact, per Tyler Smith of IndySportsLegends.com.
More Indiana Pacers News: Rick Carlisle Calls on Pacers Fans for Game 5
Tyrese Haliburton also suggested that his father was in the wrong to try to approach Antetokounmpo that way.
"After we won, I kind of blacked out a little," Haliburton said. "As far as the incident between Giannis and my pops, I had no idea it happened until I got to the back. I talked to my pops after, and I don't agree with what transpired there from him. He needs to just allow me to play basketball. I'll talk with Giannis about it. I don't think my pops was right."
More Indiana Pacers News:
Fans React to NBA Players Voting Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Most Overrated
Tyrese Haliburton Credits Pacers Fans For Making Bucks Uncomfortable
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Talks Injury From Scary Fall During Game 4
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.