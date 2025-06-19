Pacers-Thunder Game 6 Biggest X-Factors
For the first time in the playoffs, the Indiana Pacers are facing elimination. It's also the first time that they are trailing in a series. Down 3-2, they have to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The Pacers may have to do this without the luxury of having Tyrese Haliburton playing. Even if he does play, he won't be at his full effectiveness because of a calf strain.
These players will be X-factors for the Pacers and will determine if they are able to extend their season or if they lose the title.
1. Myles Turner
Myles Turner has yet to have a good offensive game in these Finals. While he was a huge part of why the Pacers one Game 3, it was because of his defense.
Offensively, Turner has been pretty bad. He can't hit threes that he normally hits. He keeps getting wide-open threes from the top of the key, but can't hit them.
In the Finals, Turner is just 5-22 from beyond the arc. He has to be better than that in Game 6. They need him to hit five threes in this game alone.
2. T.J. McConnell
McConnell has been phenomenal in these Finals and was great again in Game 5. He had 18 points and was the offensive engine that drove the Pacers to make a comeback.
Quite frankly, he should have played late in the fourth quarter. Had he done so, the Pacers might have been able to do more offensively and win the game.
Indiana has to get another good game from McConnell. With Haliburton compromised, he needs to play more minutes.
3. Bennedict Mathurin
Other than Game 3, Mathurin has been non-existent in the Finals. He had 27 points in just 22 minutes in that game and was a massive reason why the Pacers won.
Indiana needs a similar effort from him in Game 6. He is one of the few players who can draw fouls and get to the line. He needs to make his free throws, though.
The Pacers need great games from all of these players in order to extend their season.
