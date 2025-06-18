Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Breaks Silence on Game 6 Availability
The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana is trailing 3-2 in the series heading into the game, but luckily for the Pacers, Game 6 will be played at home.
However, the team could be without star guard Tyrese Haliburton after he suffered an injury during the Game 5 loss. Haliburton suffered a calf issue during Game 5 and was seen limping following the Pacers loss.
His status for Game 6 remains very much up in the air, and he has been listed as a game-time decision for the contest. But Haliburton has now broke his silence about the availability for the potential elimination game.
“I’m a competitor. I want to play. I’m going to do everything in my power to play,” Tyrese Haliburton said. “I want to be out there. That’s the plan."
If Haliburton can't give it a go in this game, it would be a massive blow to the overall chances of the Pacers. Even with the game being played at home, the Thunder would be entering as the favorites due to the injury.
Indiana has shown that they can compete alongside the Thunder in this series, but they will need Haliburton on the court.
Over 21 games in the playoffs this year, Haliburton has averaged 17.9 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. The star guard has carried this team all postseason long, and now others may need to help carry him if Indiana wants to go after the title.
If the Pacers can take Game 6, then they would head back out on the road for a win-or-go-home Game 7. Game 7 would be played in Oklahoma City, but the Pacers have shown the ability to win on the road in this series already.
The hope is that Haliburton will be able to suit up for this contest, but Indiana won't push him. If he isn't healthy, the Pacers may be better suited to allow him to rest.
Game 6 between the Pacers and Thunder is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
