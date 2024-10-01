Pacers Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin say they are fully healthy entering camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent updates suggested that Indiana Pacers guards Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton were healthy and would be ready for training camp after missing time in the summer. At media day on Monday, both guards provided more clarity on their health status.
Haliburton sat at the podium first. The star guard missed Indiana's final two playoff games with a hamstring injury, though he recovered from that ailment prior to his stint with Team USA for the 2024 Olympics.
Instead, he reportedly was injured in Paris during a portion of the 2024 games. "He got a little dinged up for the last couple of games (of the Olympics) and didn't play," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said onThe Wake Up Call on 107.5 The Fan earlier in the offseason.
Haliburton, matching the messaging from GM Chad Buchanan, said he will be good to go for training camp. "I'm good. Ready for the season," he said. "Little nicks and bruises. But I'm good now." He made the All-NBA Third Team last season and averaged 20.1 points and a league-leading 10.9 assists per game.
Mathurin, meanwhile, had his 2023-24 season cut short with a torn right labrum he suffered in early March. He was limited to 59 games and missed his team's entire postseason run. The talented young guard wasn't cleared for contact still by mid-July, so he missed an opportunity to get better with Team Canada, too.
He's now back and ready to play. He shared at media day on Monday that he's been good to go for about a month and a half and will be full go for camp. "Shoulder's doing perfectly fine," Mathurin said. He wants to remain healthy for the coming season and help the team accomplish their team goals. Last season, the 22-year old averaged 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Training camp officially begins for the Pacers on Tuesday.
