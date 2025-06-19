Pacers Reveal Final Injury Status on Tyrese Haliburton For Game 6
The Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a must-win Game 6. This could be the final game of the 2024-25 season, and what a ride it’s been. The Pacers will do everything in their power to stay alive and force a Game 7.
The Indiana crowd will be rockin' and rolling for his game, and luckily, Hailburton will be on the court.
The Pacers announced that Haliburton will start and play in Game 6.
Haliburton will play despite dealing with a calf strain. While that is the case, head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned how he will monitor his star guard throughout the contest, but he will not be on a minutes restriction.
The Pacers will be healthy for this matchup, at least to start off the contest. Indiana will start their usual five with Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard.
The Pacers find themselves trailing 3-2 with Game 6 set to take place in front of their home fans.
Their 25-year-old star guard gutted it out through a serious calf injury in Game 5, briefly exiting to the locker room before returning to the floor. Despite his efforts, it turned out to be his toughest outing of the postseason — by far his most underwhelming performance to date.
Haliburton has a chance to redeem his demon, at least for the time being. In the series, he has been solid, averaging 15.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three in 35.8 minutes of action.
