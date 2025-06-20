Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Three-Word Response on Difficulty Playing Through Injury

🚨🚨 WE'RE GOING TO GAME 7 🚨🚨



The Pacers and Thunder will battle for the NBA CHAMPIONSHIP in a WINNER-TAKE-ALL GAME 7 on Sunday, June 22 at 8pm/et on ABC! #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LvbNt97Yuk