Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Isn't Sure How to Scheme Against Cavaliers
After making quick work of two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in a five-game first round playoff series, the Indiana Pacers now move on to a far more formidable challenge: the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland posted a 64-18 regular season record, and made even quicker work of its own first round opponent, the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat. The Cavaliers won each bout by an average margin of 30.5 points, making for one of the more lopsided first round victories in league history.
So, how can the No. 4-seeded Pacers shock the world and upset Cleveland in their impending semifinal series, which tips off Sunday afternoon?
As Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports, two-time All-Star Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton is finding it tough to gear up for the Pacers' second round playoff series encounter with Cleveland.
"I would bet that this happened a lot in NBA history a lot where we really haven't seen this team at full strength really all year," Haliburton said. "I missed, obviously, two of the games. We didn't have Double-A [starting small forward Aaron Nesmith]. The film is weird."
During their first two encounters of the year, on January 12 and 14, Haliburton played exactly one half of basketball due to a strained groin. Cleveland had yet to acquire sixth main wing De'Andre Hunter at that point.
When they met again, for two encounters during the last week of the regular season last month, the Cavaliers had already clinched the conference's No. 1 seed. Cleveland was thus resting all of its starters in both games. Indiana played all its starters in their first clash, but sat everyone in their second, having sewn up the East's No. 4 seed by that point.
In the Pacers' Bucks series, Haliburton averaged 17.6 points while slashing .421/.268/.813, 11.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds,0.8 steals and 0.8 rejections a night.
