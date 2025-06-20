Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reveals TJ McConnell's Hilarious Finals Nickname
Indiana Pacers fans love T.J. McConnell. The way he plays connects with the city and the state in a way that very few have. He might be the most beloved bench player they've ever had.
He's loved for good reason; he's really good. Following a Game 6 victory over the Thunder in the NBA Finals, McConnell became the first player in NBA history to have 60+ points, 25+ assists, and 15+ rebounds off the bench in the NBA Finals.
McConnell's teammates love him just as much as the Pacers fans do. Tyrese Haliburton recently revealed something that Pacers fans already knew: McConnell's nickname.
Read more: NBA Finals 2025: Pacers Force First Game 7 in Nearly Ten Years Against Thunder
Following the victory against the Thunder in Game 6, Tyrese Haliburton joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter. He let everyone know that he calls McConnell "The Great White Hope", and that is his nickname.
Haliburton loves having McConnell on his team. He understands that McConnell offers something to the Pacers that no one else does. His frenetic pace is so hard to deal with on the defensive side.
Obi Toppin talked about how much McConnell means to the team, also while visiting Scott Van Pelt.
"He's like five feet tall. That's my guy, that's my guy. He's amazing, though. As soon as he checked into the game, you heard the crowd. They were chanting "T.J. McConnell". So every time he steps on this floor, you know he's giving 110 (percent) every single time."
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Guts Through Calf Injury in Gritty First Half
McConnell is someone that this Pacers team needs. He has been this good from the moment that he signed with Indiana. He was fantastic in last year's playoff run, too.
Now, the Pacers head to Oklahoma City for a Game 7. It's the first time the NBA has had a Game 7 in the Finals since 2016. The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors on the road.
Indiana is supremely confident that it can get the job done. They've already beaten the Thunder on the road once in this series. They know what it takes. McConnell is going to do everything he can to help them get the job done.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Three-Word Response on Difficulty Playing Through Injury
Pacers News: Mike D'Antoni Compares Indiana to Historic 7-Seconds-or-Less Suns
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.