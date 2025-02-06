Pacers Unlikely to Land Prime Trade Target Before Deadline: Report
The Indiana Pacers have been linked to a few star players over the last few weeks. Most of that is because they are one of the teams who have the assets to pull off such a deal.
With Aaron Nesmith finally healthy again, the Pacers have too many guys in their rotation. So far, Jarace Walker has been the odd man out.
The Pacers could still trade Walker and another player to acquire a star player. Myles Turner doesn't seem like he's going anywhere at this point.
Rick Carlisle doesn't think that the Pacers will do anything at the trade deadline. He likes the group he has right now.
Cameron Johnson has been the main guy who has been linked to the Pacers over the last few weeks. Johnson has a very expensive contract, so it would take a few key guys to make that move.
Following Carlisle's thoughts, it doesn't seem like the Pacers are going to pull the trigger on a trade for Johnson. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Pacers have decided to move on.
Now that the Pacers are fully healthy with their rotation, it doesn't make sense for them to attach themselves to another expensive contract like Johnson's. Nesmith and Mathurin are just fine at the wing spot.
The fact that the Pacers have the best record in the NBA in 2025 has helped them come to that conclusion. They are 12-3 since January 1.
The only reason they would make a big trade for Johnson is for injury insurance. If Tyrese Haliburton were to go down again, they would be devoid of a great scorer and playmaker.
Johnson is an injury risk himself, though. That's why they are more inclined to sit the deadline out and try to win with the roster they have.
The Pacers clearly like the skillset that Johnson has, but they don't want to give up multiple first-round picks for him. They don't think he's worth that much to them, and it's hard to argue against that.
Johnson is averaging 19.3 points, four rebounds, and 2.9 assists so far this season.
