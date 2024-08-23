Pacers VP of Basketball Operations Ted Wu honored in The Athletic's 40 under 40 list
Mike Vorkunov of The Atheltic recently published reporting in The Athletic designed to highlight some of the best non-player talent in the NBA under age 40, The group, called the "40 under 40" list, is meant to call attention to some of the best coaches, executives, managers and influencers who are not yet 40 years old as of June 1, 2024.
"The men and women who are on here are there for their intelligence, acumen, success, influence, promise and talent," Vorkunov wrote. It's the second time he has compiled a "40 under 40" list.
This time, the Indiana Pacers had a figure named. Ted Wu, who holds the official title of Vice President of Basketball Operations and Cap Management, is one of the 40 names, and he is 36 years old.
Wu has been with the Pacers since December of 2020. Prior to that, he worked in the NBA league office on the Salary Cap Management team. He knows the league's collective bargaining agreement well, and the blue and gold have managed the cap effectively in the years since Wu's arrival.
Creative salary cap moves allowed the Pacers to trade for Pascal Siakam and give Myles Turner a unique contract extension. They have several talented players under good contracts right now. Wu has worked in the front office with Kevin Pritchard, Chad Buchanan, and Kelly Krauskopf for the last four years.
Wu is the only person with current Pacers ties named in Vorkunov's list. All 40 entries can be found here.
- How James Wiseman can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Five biggest games on the Indiana Pacers 2024-25 schedule. CLICK HERE.
- Which Indiana Pacers players could be representing their country in the 2028 Olympics? CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a point guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers