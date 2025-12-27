Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 27, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 96.1 FM/1370 AM (Bloomington) 1380 AM (Fort Wayne), 92.5 FM/1340 AM (Muncie), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-25) and Miami Heat (16-14) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2. The Pacers are 76-58 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 25-43 in home games and 51-15 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Ethan Thompson

C Jay Huff

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), Heat -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +280, Heat -350

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -110, under -110)

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Day-to-day - Back

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on defensive issues against Celtics: "It was both, it was offense and defense. We got to play better. When you get a start like that, it's always gonna be a challenge to sustain it, but we made some mistakes that were critical mistakes."

