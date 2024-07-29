Quenton Jackson's skill set becomes more clear during summer league with Indiana Pacers
LAS VEGAS — Quenton Jackson has a ridiculous top speed, even with the ball. When he can manage it, he's a tough cover. But that isn't always his reality, and that balance was clear during his recent summer league for the Indiana Pacers.
At his best, Jackson is a blur. He can get to the rim basically whenever he wants — the 25-year old proved that in limited NBA minutes last season and did so once again in summer tune-ups. He averaged 11 points per game while shooting 62.5% from the field. When he can control himself and finish at the rim after a drive, the developing ball handler is a difficult matchup.
Yet Jackson's summer league was fascinating because of the rest of his game. He hoped to run the show and got some chances at point guard despite it not being his natural position. The results of that were a mixed bag. His pressuring defense was effective, but his team defense was hit or miss.
His three-point shooting was a weapon, yet his turnovers were too frequent. Jackson was pedestrian in other ways, like with his fouling and rebounding. In general, the Texas A&M product flying down the court like a blur popped more than any of that. He was tough to stay in front of, especially with a screen, and that made defenses react.
Jackson's first summer outing dramatically impacted his stats for all of summer league. In that game — a loss against the Brooklyn Nets — the 25-year old was dreadful. He was 3/10 from the field with nine turnovers and four fouls. He finished with just nine points despite having the ball all the time.
In the final four summer games, Jackson was tremendous. He had 46 points (11.5 per game), just six turnovers (1.5 per game), shot 17/22 from the field (77.3%) — including 5/8 (62.5%) from long range — and had 16 assists (four per game). That first outing can't be ignored, but the California native was sensational during the last quartet of outings in Las Vegas.
"I've been the point guard for the first group," Jackson explained of his role during summer mini camp. "But I don't even really consider that my role. I think my role all around is to be a leader. Show the new guys coming in how we handle things around here."
The young ball handler wanted to show every aspect of his game and be a leader. Jackson might feel like he fell short with the leadership category given his turnover number as a point guard. But he had plenty of praise for his teammates once summer league concluded and showed his experience as time went on.
Jackson's most important summer feature was showing functional uses for his athleticism. He used burst to get by his man and into the lane, he grabbed rebounds when he could, and he was a pest on defense.
His start to summer league was awful, but he capped it off with an excellent outing that featured 22 points, three assists, and four steals on 9/12 shooting.
"Definitely my best performance. Offensively, I would say, just being aggressive. Trying to score. I think most of the summer league, I was using my strengths to kind of get my guys open, get guys in their spots and get guys open so they can hit shots," Jackson said after that outing. "Today, with us down a few guys, I think that just kind of opened up a role for me to just come in and be me. I just kind of turned it up a little bit more offensively."
In total, Jackson showed the player he hopes to be in the NBA summer league. He mixed in a stinker of a game, but his high-level speed and burst with the ball makes that an acceptable reality. Shot creation is important, and he can do it.
"The process of it was great," Jackson said of his, and his team's, play during summer league. That's what is most important, and it's why Jackson signed a two-way agreement (that's one year in length, per a league source) with the Pacers this week.
