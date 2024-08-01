Report: Andrew Nembhard had 'no interest' in four-year extension with Pacers, three-year agreement was ideal
According to a report from Marc Stein in The Stein Line, Andrew Nembhard wanted the length of his contract extension to be shorter than the maximum that the Indiana Pacers could offer.
On July 22, Nembhard became eligible for a four-year contract extension with the Pacers that could have paid him over $81 million in total. Such a deal would have required declining Nembhard's previously-existing team option for the 2025-26 season.
Instead, Nembhard agreed to a three-year, $58.7 million extension with the blue and gold, as reported here on Pacers On SI. His team option was declined in the process, so the young guard is now under contract with the Pacers for four seasons at just under $61 million in total.
According to Stein, that three-year arrangement was crucial in negotiations. "League sources say that the Pacers clinched a contract extension with on-the-rise guard Andrew Nembhard this week only when they proved willing to do a three-year extension," Stein's report reads. "Sources say Nembhard had no interest in the four-year extension he was eligible for, since the most Indiana was allowed to offer him in a four-year deal topped out in the $70-plus million range."
Given that the Canadian ball handler would be 29 by the time a four-year extension would have ended, it makes sense for him to want a shorter deal. But a two-year extension would likely have been too short for the blue and gold to offer since Nembhard was already, technically, under contract for two seasons prior to his extension. A three-year agreement is a solid compromise.
Nembhard will now be eligible for another extension in a few years, or he can opt to reach unrestricted free agency for the first time as a 28-year old. He averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per game in the postseason last year.
The Gonzaga product was reportedly drawing trade interest from around the league prior to his new deal, and he took a low-value extension for a starter, so Nembhard should not only be an effective player for the blue and gold, but he should be on an extremely tradeable deal. The extension became official last week.
Nembhard averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game last season. He is a solid starter for Indiana and fits well next to All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton. His defense is valuable, and now he's tied to the Circle City through the 2027-28 NBA season.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard agree to three-year contract extension. CLICK HERE.
- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton can pick up little things from NBA Stars with Team USA. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers to bring back forward James Johnson on a one-year deal. CLICK HERE.
- Isaiah Jackson and T.J. McConnell are eligible for a contract extension from the Indiana Pacers this offseason. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers