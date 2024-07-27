Indiana Pacers officially sign Andrew Nembhard, James Johnson to new contracts
The Indiana Pacers made their recent reported signings of James Johnson and Andrew Nembhard official this week.
On Thursday, the team announced that they had re-signed Johnson. The 2024-25 season will be Johnson's third in Indiana, and he is signing a one year, minimum salary deal. More details can be found here.
The following day, the Pacers shared that they had signed Nembhard to a contract extension. To pull off that new deal, the blue and gold will decline Nembhard's team option for the 2025-26 season and instead start a new contract with the young guard that year.
It's a three-year, $58.7 million agreement for Nembhard, who just had a wonderful postseason. He is still just 24-years old and has only been in the league for two years. The Gonzaga product is looking forward to a strong third campaign.
"During the course of Andrew's career, he has proven that there is no moment too big for him and he continually rises to every challenge presented to him and our team," Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. "His hard work and focus on developing all aspects of his game have made him an instrumental part of our success - and he has only started to scratch the surface of his potential - so we are excited to have him with us for years to come."
With Johnson signed, the Pacers have 15 players under contract for the coming season. Adding money in for Nembhard during the 2025-26 season, the blue and gold have nine players under contract (including exercised team options for Jarace Walker, Bennedict Mathurin, and Ben Sheppard) that year.
