Pacers News: Rick Carlisle Provides Injury Updates on Myles Turner, Ben Sheppard
The 6-8 Indiana Pacers have a center problem.
Indiana is currently without all three of its top men in the middle: 3-and-D starting five Myles Turner is on the shelf with a sore right calf. His backups, Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, are most likely done for the duration of 2024-25 with Achilles tendon tears.
Guard Ben Sheppard, meanwhile, is on the shelf with a left oblique strain.
According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, head coach Rick Carlisle relayed on Indiana station 107.5 The Fan that he expects Turner to return at some point this week — though he is a bit less bullish on a timeline for Sheppard.
"It's hopefully not a long-term thing," Carlisle said. "Wednesday [against the Houston Rockets] might be a possibility. If not then we hope Friday [against the Milwaukee Bucks] and if not, then we hope Sunday [against the Washington Wizards]. An oblique strain ... they're painful. The oblique is like a cracked rib, it only hurts when you breathe, that kind of thing. But this is not a serious one to my knowledge and to our knowledge. We got Shep out of the Miami game [on Sunday] soon enough before it became more aggravated. We'll hope for the best on that."
