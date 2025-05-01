Stephen A Smith Rips Pacers Over Ending of Bucks Series
The Indiana Pacers made NBA history in an exciting comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 119-118 in overtime and securing a trip to the semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, the win wasn't without controversy. After the game, Tyrese Haliburton's father was seen taunting Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading to an altercation between the two.
Giannis has since responded to the event, saying that he prefers a "humble victory" and didn't even know that the fan was Haliburton's dad.
"Losing the game, emotions run high," Antetokounmpo said. "Having a fan -- which at the moment I thought it was a fan, but then I realized it was Tyrese's dad. Which I love Tyrese. I think he's a great competitor."
"His dad coming on the floor and showing me his son -- a towel with his face on [it], [saying] 'This is what we do. We do this.' I feel like that's very, very disrespectful."
Haliburton was in agreement with Antetokounmpo, calling out his father after the event.
"After we won, I kind of blacked out a little," Haliburton said. "As far as the incident between Giannis and my pops, I had no idea it happened until I got to the back. I talked to my pops after, and I don't agree with what transpired there from him. He needs to just allow me to play basketball. I'll talk with Giannis about it. I don't think my pops was right."
Despite the strange moment, both players appear to be in agreement that it is best to make amends and move on. However, sports media doesn't seem to be ready.
During an episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the event, suggesting that the NBA should punish Haliburton's father.
"Yes, I do. I do think that he should be punished," Smith said. "The Indiana Pacers can't do this. Tyrese Haliburton is not overrated, the brother can ball, okay? And that's one of their star players. And the Indiana Pacers can't take the position that 'I am going to penalize the father of one of our star players.' You can't do that. The league can, and the league should."
"Now, Mr. Haliburton, I don't know him. I've met him once or twice. Obviously, he's a passionate fan of his son and obviously he's an incredibly supportive father. But I think that this should go down as one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. He should be ashamed of himself.:"
There has been no word from the NBA regarding a potential punishment for Mr. Haliburton.
