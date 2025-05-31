Surprising Pacers Forward Named Biggest X-Factor For Indiana in Game 6
The Indiana Pacers laid an egg in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. None of the starters played well, and only Pascal Siakam was a double-digit scorer in the game.
It was the first time that they were held to under 100 points in a game this postseason. Quite frankly, it was an abysmal offensive performance for almost everyone on the team.
The Pacers are going to hope for better shooting in Game 6 on Saturday night. In Game 5, they hit just 10 of the 30 three-point shots they hoisted. They shot just 40.5 percent from the field overall.
Aaron Nesmith is a player that the Pacers need to play better. He ended up playing just 16 minutes in Game 5 after a great performance in Game 4.
Nesmith was just 1-8 from the field while playing on an injured ankle that he sprained in Game 3. He's shooting 50 percent from three in the playoffs, so he is critical to their success.
Nesmith is also their best defender on Jalen Brunson, although no one has been able to stop him. He needs to be more effective on the offensive side of the ball, though.
When Indiana is playing at their best, Nesmith is a guy who can be counted on to hit open threes. He was the hero of Game 1 when the Pacers had a historic comeback, so they need him to be a good shooter in Gamd 6.
Indiana is very hard to stop when their role players step up and hit shots. Nesmith is one of the key role players who is capable of playing well in big moments.
If he is able to hit his open threes, the Pacers have a very good chance to win Game 6. If he doesn't hit those shots, it's going to be much harder for Indiana to come out on top.
So far this postseason, Nesmith is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He is shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.
