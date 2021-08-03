The Indiana Pacers Wish A Happy Birthday To Kelan Martin

Sports Illustrated home
The Indiana Pacers Tweeted out a happy birthday to Kelan Martin on Tuesday.
The Indiana Pacers Tweeted out a happy birthday to Kelan Martin on Tuesday.

The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet wishing a happy birthday to Kelan Martin on Tuesday. 

The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from their Twitter account. 

Martin spent his rookie season in Minnesota with the Timberwolves, and spent his second year in the NBA with the Pacers last season. 

In 35 games, he averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game. 

Over the final month of the season as his playing time increased he had some impressive games. 

May 5: 15 points, 3 steals. 

May 10: 25 points, 7 rebounds. 

May 16: 13 points, 4 rebounds. 

Martin turned 26-years-old on Tuesday. 


