The Indiana Pacers Wish A Happy Birthday To Kelan Martin

The Indiana Pacers Tweeted out a happy birthday to Kelan Martin on Tuesday.

Martin spent his rookie season in Minnesota with the Timberwolves, and spent his second year in the NBA with the Pacers last season.

In 35 games, he averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.

Over the final month of the season as his playing time increased he had some impressive games.

May 5: 15 points, 3 steals.

May 10: 25 points, 7 rebounds.

May 16: 13 points, 4 rebounds.

Martin turned 26-years-old on Tuesday.



