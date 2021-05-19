NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks Share Awesome Playoff Hype Video Before Series With Hawks
The New York Knicks have made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The New York Knicks made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2013 NBA season when they had players such as Carmelo Anthony, Jason Kidd and Tyson Chandler.
Not only did they make the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, but they also have a home-court advantage and got the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will host the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of their seven-game series on Sunday.
Before the game, their social media team released a really cool playoff-hype video, and the post with the video inside can be seen in a Tweet from the Knicks' Twitter account below.
The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites in the first game, according to FanDuel.
