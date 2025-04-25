Top Reasons Pacers Shouldn't Celebrate vs Bucks Just Yet
The Indiana Pacers are in a prime position to win their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks after going up 2-0 in the series. However, the series is far from over, meaning the Pacers should not take the lead they have for granted.
The Bucks are still a dangerous team and are heading home to try to even the series. The Pacers have simply done what they are supposed to do so far. If they take the Bucks lightly, they could easily lose the series 4-2 in a reverse sweep.
There are three standout reasons as to why the Bucks still certainly have a chance and the Pacers shouldn't get too confident just yet. Here they are.
1. Lillard's return from injury
Damian Lillard was out for a bit with a blood clot. It was unknown when he would return, but after a miserable Game 1 loss, suddenly Lillard was healthy and ready to return in Game 2. It took him some time to actually get into the game, but Lillard got going late in the game, helping the Bucks go on a 13-0 run and reduce the lead to two points.
Lillard was huge for the Bucks last season without Giannis, so it is possible he turns things up a notch and has huge games after shaking off the rust.
That is a scary thought for the Pacers, who already struggle enough to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt, but also may struggle to defend Lillard with their guards on the perimeter.
The Bucks had the highest scoring duo in the league during the regular season, and sometimes that is all it takes to win in the playoffs. If the Pacers aren't careful, both could get hot and take control of the series.
2. Giannis has done it before
The Bucks have been down 2-0 before, and Giannis led the team to a comeback. Back when the team won a title over the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks went down in the series 2-0, with the Suns winning each of the first two games at home.
The Bucks went on to win the series 4-2. That was back in 2021, so the team was much different back then, but they still have Giannis leading the way.
3. Home-court advantage can still shift
As mentioned before, the Pacers have done what they are supposed to do so far. The Bucks can still take care of business at home and make this a series. That makes Game 5 the key game that will likely decide the series.
The Bucks were solid enough on the road during season, hovering around a .500 win percentage for most of the season, so they are certainly capable of reversing the series when fully healhty.
The Pacers need to remain focused, with a win in Game 3 being a huge step in the right direction to shut down any comeback.
