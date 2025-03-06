Trae Young Injury Status For Pacers vs Hawks
The Indiana Pacers are trying to keep themselves from being the Atlanta Hawks of 2021. That Hawks team made the Eastern Conference Finals and hasn't come close to being as successful since.
Since making that Eastern Conference Finals, which they eventually lost to the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta has only made the playoffs twice. They lost in the first round both times.
The Pacers were seen by a lot of pundits as being this year's version of the Hawks. Not a lot of people expect the Pacers to make it that far again.
Indiana benefitted from teams being injured in the playoffs last year. Still, they were a good team who played well enough to advance.
As they battle for the fourth seed in the East, the Pacers take on the Hawks. They do so as they sit a half-game behind the Bucks for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Trae Young is the Hawks' best player. He has found himself on the injury report prior to this game. He is listed as probable due to right Achilles tendinitis.
The Hawks are likely to be in the play-in. They currently sit at ninth in the standings but likely won't fall out of the top ten.
Indiana is the team in this matchup that has real playoff aspirations. They have the opportunity to make some noise, especially with the way Tyrese Haliburton has been playing.
Beating the Hawks would give the Pacers a better chance to stay ahead of the Bucks for that fourth seed. They need that to get home-court advantage in the first round.
The Pacers are also trying to stay ahead of the red-hot Pistons in the standings. Detroit is just a game and a half behind the Pacers for fifth spot.
Indiana needs to beat the team that they should beat. Atlanta falls into that category, and they will be taking them on in each of the next two games.
So far this season, Young is averaging 23.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 11.5 assists per game.
