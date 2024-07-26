Tyrese Haliburton, a 'pure point guard' for Team USA, hopes to finally win something
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton remembers his time with Team USA in 2023 far too well. He was on a talented FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup squad, but they ended up finishing fourth in the event after consecutive losses in the playoff bracket.
Despite having a high peak, Haliburton and the United States left the tournament with nothing. No medal, no reaching of expectations. Nothing. "Last year we... left with nothing," Haliburton said, per Team USA. "I left with great experiences, good friends, good relationships, but we're all there at the end of the day to win a medal."
Haliburton has echoed similar sentiments in the past, albeit more generally. During the regular season with the Pacers last year, he made it clear that he's tired of coming up short. "Individual success is nothing at this point. I just want to win. I'm tired of being a loser," he said. That was, of course, before he led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals.
This year, with the Olympic team, Haliburton hopes to change that. He played in four games during the USA Basketball Showcase, and the United States went 4-0 in those games. His passing value was obvious, though the red, white, and blue has plenty of shot creation.
They will be the favorites in the Olympics for Men's Basketball, and Haliburton knows it. He doesn't care and still hopes to take home the gold and shed the loser label.
"Last year we didn't do what we wanted to do and that was frustrating," Haliburton said. "Anytime you get to represent USA Basketball the expectation is to win and we weren't able to do that... Coming back this year with USA Basketball, I know we don't have any other expectations but to win."
During Haliburton's best two games with the Olympic squad so far, his premier skills were on display. In a win over Pacers teammate Andrew Nembhard and Canada, Haliburton had four rebounds and six assists — his offensive impact was immense, and he finished the outing a game-best +17.
Soon after, he hit two clutch three-point shots to help Team USA bury Australia. He had six points and two assists in that game and clinched the victory late with his scoring.
Passing and long-range shooting have long been Haliburton's best skills. He is showing them for Team USA.
"In Tyrese's case, a pure point guard," USA Olympic Team head coach Steve Kerr said of Haliburton's role. "I would say most of our other guys are kind of combo [guards] — Steph [Curry], Jrue [Holiday], LeBron [James] is kind of a point forward. Tyrese is really a floor general, your traditional point guard."
The Pacers star is currently learning from the best players in the world — this experience has organizational value on top of Haliburton's hopes to take home the gold. Even as a player with a smaller role, he is a useful piece and will become a better player.
And even with a smaller role, he is setting the foundation for future appearances with Team USA. Currently, the group is being carried by NBA legend LeBron James, who was Haliburton's favorite player as a kid. But that won't happen forever. Eventually, Haliburton and other young United States players will carry the group, and he is learning what it takes to do that now.
"The game is in great hands," James said of Haliburton. "For me, Steph, KD [Kevin Durant], AD [Anthony Davis], for us to be on a team with (Anthony) [Edwards] and Tyrese is just super cool that we can not only show by example, but also just be around them. They have their thing going as well, so we don't step on their toes or anything of that nature," he added. "We just hope we can continue to set a standard for them of what excellence is all about because they're already excellent. And we'll see if they can carry it on and be great for as long as they want to be, too."
Haliburton is tired of losing and hasn't forgotten what happened with Team USA last year. This year, he hopes to change that and become a better player along the way.
