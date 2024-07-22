Tyrese Haliburton doesn't play as Team USA beats Germany to finish exhibition play ahead of Olympics
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA wrapped up the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday afternoon. They battled Germany — the reigning basketball World Cup Champions — at O2 Arena in London.
The United States were looking to respond to a substandard performance against South Sudan, who pushed the red, white, and blue to the brink on Saturday. They needed to bounce back in their final tune-up game ahead of the Olympics.
LeBron James opened the scoring with a highlight dunk, and the United States was ahead 4-3 after a few trips down the floor. But Germany answered and quickly took a 6-4 lead — they're a talented group that was going to be tough to take down.
Jrue Holiday made some big plays for Team USA, which gave them a 16-13 edge near the middle of the first quarter. Around that time, they made some substitutions and brought in the second unit, but Haliburton was not a part of it. Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was on the floor in his place.
The bench played well and extended the lead for Team USA, and they were ahead 29-19 after one quarter. Holiday led the group with eight points at the time.
That margin shrank, but still remained, for the early parts of the second quarter, and Team USA brought some starters back in with about six minutes to go until halftime holding a seven-point lead. Holiday, who dominated early, was back on the floor.
Germany fought well against that lineup, cutting the lead down to four. But some substitutions came in for the red, white, and blue and turned the game around again. Steph Curry hit a three, and Anthony Edwards followed it up with a clean move in transition. Team USA was up by nine in the blink of an eye.
Their advantage was 48-41 at halftime. Joel Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds at the break — it was his best half in the exhibitions to that point.
The third quarter featured many runs from both teams. The German side went on a 12-2 burst and claimed a lead, then Team USA responded with a hard punch of their own. But the World Cup champs didn't give up despite a strong response, and they were even on the scoreboard later in the third.
Team USA's bench was much weaker in the second half. They weren't getting enough stops, and their offense wasn't at the same level. That allowed Germany to stay in the game and even take a few leads.
The final quarter was a back-and-forth battle for the opening few minutes. Led by Franz Wagner, Germany took a lead for a few minutes, but Team USA tied the game at 71 with 8:30 to go. A few possessions later, a tough shot from Devin Booker gave the red, white, and blue the advantage.
Yet with 5:45 left on the clock it was tied again at 78. The final minutes were going to decide this duel — which is what happened for Haliburton and company on Saturday.
James took over for the American side. He was scoring, hitting the glass, and making defensive plays. Germany couldn't answer. After trailing for a brief stretch, Team USA was ahead 87-82 with 3:13 to go.
But, as the game had gone, Germany responded and made it a one-point game with 90 seconds remaining. James took over and scored five points in a row once again, and that all but put the game away.
Team USA held on to win 92-88. It was a remarkable outing and finish from James, who had 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The United States went 5-0 in their showcase games before the Olympics.
Haliburton did not end up playing. Team USA's next game is their first Olympic battle — they play Serbia this coming weekend.
