Tyrese Haliburton Explains How 'Aggression' Led to Resurgence

The Pacers star explained how his renewed aggressiveness has led to a string of good play for the team.

Ryan Stano

Jan 10, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball while Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the resurgent teams in the Eastern Conference in the last month or so. At one point, they were just 10-15.

Since then, they have gone on a major run. Right now, they have won five straight games, as well as 11 of their last 14. They are one of the hottest teams in the league.

Getting healthy has been a big reason why they have been able to get on this run. Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard are back fully healthy, as is Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton was still trying to feel his way into the season after re-aggravating his hamstring injury while playing in the Olympics. He's now fully healthy, and that has allowed him to be as aggressive as he was to start last year before the first injury.

Having Haliburton play a more aggressive brand of basketball has also been a big reason for this extended run. He showed that once again in the Pacers' win over Golden State on Friday night.

In that win, Haliburton had 25 points on 8-10 shooting. He was so efficient because he was aggressive enough to get to the rim more.

Following the win against the Warriors, Haliburton talked about how being more aggressive has equated to more wins for the team.

“Just getting to the paint and being aggressive. I’ve been taking care of the ball lately…but I’ve been getting downhill and getting aggressive,” Haliburton said of his recent play. “...Numbers don't lie – the more I’m in the paint, the more we win games. It’s really been about me being more aggressive, getting two feet in the paint, and being aggressive to get downhill. It opens up everything for me and opens up everything for everybody else.”

Haliburton has been able to turn the corner more, which has allowed him to get into the paint. Once he's been in the paint, he either uses a crafty finish to score or kicks out to an open teammate.

The Pacers need to keep seeing Haliburton play this aggressive brand of basketball in order for them to keep winning.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds this season.

Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

