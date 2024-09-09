Tyrese Haliburton hits up Indianapolis Colts season opener, then sees Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever win
The Indianapolis Colts kicked off their season on Sunday afternoon, and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was there to take it all in.
Haliburton, who has been with Indiana for 2.5 years now, was in a suite just off the field. He sat near sports media star Pat McAfee — the two have developed a relationship in the last few years due to their Indianapolis connection.
Haliburton was seen on video celebrating several times throughout the game. In the past, he struck the anvil in Lucas Oil Stadium, a ceremonial gesture just before kick off.
The Colts hosted the Houston Texans for their season opener, and the game came down to the wire. In the end, Indianapolis fell 29-27 but had many promising moments on the offensive side of the ball.
Haliburton's day didn't end when the Colts fell. He hopped a few streets over to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host the Atlanta Dream. He loves to watch the Fever.
That battle also went down to the wire. The Dream were up big in the third quarter, but the Fever came back and forced overtime. Indiana used the extra period to take a lead and earn their 19th win of the season.
Clark had 26 points and 12 assists while Aliyah Boston had 30 points and 13 rebounds. Haliburton did at least get to see one win on Sunday.
The Colts next home game is September 22 while the Fever host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday.
