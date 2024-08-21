Utah Jazz C Micah Potter expects a good season from the Indiana Pacers: 'A good chance to be really good'
Utah Jazz center Micah Potter expects big things from the Indiana Pacers this season.
Potter, who signed with the Jazz on a two-way contract during the offseason, recently appeared on the Locked On Pacers podcast. He discussed his time with Team USA this offseason, which included time sharing the floor with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
Later in the conversation, Potter was asked about the Pacers and what he expects from the blue and gold this season.
"The Pacers, I think, have a really good chance to be really good," the three-year pro said. "Obviously, they had an incredible run last year." Potter has never played against the blue and gold in the pros, but he has battled Haliburton with Team USA and in college as well as to-be Pacer Josiah Jordan-James.
"Having just the continuity of people like that, and people that have been there. Everyone's going to get better in the summer," Potter said of Indiana. "And then you just have the increased chemistry... And now you know what it takes."
The Pacers lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics last season, and they are bringing back largely the same roster. Continuity and internal growth will be key for the squad this season if they want to repeat that success or make another playoff run.
Potter has averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during his career, which has been with the Jazz and Detroit Pistons. His entire podcast appearance can be found here.
