VIDEO RECAP: Indiana Pacers lose preseason opener to Atlanta Hawks after Seth Lundy game winner
The Indiana Pacers dropped their preseason opener to the Atlanta Hawks 131-130 on Tuesday night to unofficially kick off their 2024-25 campaign. The Pacers led for much of the outing, but it was a back-and-forth game with 16 lead changes, and the Hawks earned a lead with just 0.3 seconds to go thanks to a Seth Lundy three.
The Pacers' healthy starters all played well and were connected. That group didn't mix-and-match with the bench at all, and they were a +7 for the game. That is more important than the result for Indiana as they ramp up for the regular season.
Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 15 points. Hawks star Trae Young had 17 points and six assists. Neither team defended particularly well, and the best talents all had solid nights.
"That's what we want to do for the whole season," Hawks rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher said during a postgame interview on the court just after the final buzzer. "I enjoyed the game and just had fun."
A quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the action can be found here. Beyond Siakam, the Pacers saw good performances from Cole Swider, Quenton Jackson, and Andrew Nembhard.
For more on the game, watch the embedded video below.
The Pacers next play on Thursday in Cleveland.
