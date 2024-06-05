Pacers F Pascal Siakam named to Cameroon 26-man preliminary squad ahead of Olympics
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has been named to the 26-man preliminary squad for Cameroon ahead of the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. It is Cameroon's first appearance in an Olympic qualifying tournament since 2008.
The announcement that Siakam was a part of the preliminary squad was made in early May while the Pacers were still marching through the playoffs. Other notable players among the invited group include former Baylor center and current NBA draft prospect Yves Missi and NBA Academy rising star Ulrich Chomche.
The announcement adds that of the 26 players, 16 will be selected to participate in the team's training camp before the event. It will be held in Latvia and will span from June 15 to 30. Two international friendlies will be played in that span, and after training camp ends, Cameroon will select the 12 players to be a part of the Olympic qualifying squad.
Cameroon will play their pre-qualifying games in Latvia from July 2 through July 7. Georgia, Philippines, and Latvia comprise Group A while Cameroon, Brazil, and Montenegro make up Group B. Cameroon won the 2024 FIBA Men's Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Africa last August to make it this far.
They will have to finish top-two in their group, then win a two round knockout tournament, to reach the Olympics.
Cameroon will be coached by former Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves G League affiliate) assistant coach Alfred Aboya. Their first official game is on July 3. Siakam averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Pacers this season, and he is entering free agency later this month. His inclusion on the preliminary squad does not mean he is playing for Cameroon this offseason.
Siakam's Pacers teammates Tyrese Haliburton (USA) as well as Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard (Canada) will have some involvement with their international teams this summer.
