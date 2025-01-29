Pacers Trade Proposal Has Myles Turner Landing With Western Contender
The Indiana Pacers have an issue with Myles Turner's impending free agency. He's a free agent for the first time in his career. This trade proposal would see him sent to the Western Conference while the Pacers solve their long-term problem at that spot.
Looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is the idea:
Pacers receive: Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, and 2027 first-round pick
Mavericks receive: Myles Turner
Indiana would get Gafford to solve their long-term problem at the center spot. He's a better rebounder than Turner and is a better low-post presence.
Gafford is also a better rim runner to pair with Tyrese Haliburton than Turner is. He's an effective shot-blocker, too, so they wouldn't be sacrificing too much on the defensive end.
Getting Njai Marshall is an added bonus. He's someone who can hit some threes and play some decent defense, as well.
Adding a future first-round pick makes this deal enticing enough that they would have to think about it. The Pacers usually can only improve their roster using trades and the draft. This would be a way for them to do both.
Dallas gets a center who can play a more up-tempo style of offense next to Luka Doncic. He can hit threes and protect the rim.
Having a more spread-out floor is something that could help put the Mavericks in a better spot to win an NBA title. He is someone that has been mentioned in trade rumors for years because a lot of other teams around the league value what he does.
The Pacers would only make this trade if they are certain that they can't re-sign Turner in free agency. Any trade that they would make with Turner would have to give them a lot in return.
Indiana seems like they are going to keep Turner unless there is a deal that blows them away on the table. This is not one of those deals, although it's a pretty solid one.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
With the trade deadline about eight days away, things will start to ramp up around the NBA.
