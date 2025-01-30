Pacers Rumors: Bennedict Mathurin Being 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams Ahead of Deadline
The Indiana Pacers have the best record in the NBA in the month of January. They are 10-2 and look like they are one of the best teams in the league.
Indiana is finally healthy, which is why they are starting to make this run up the Eastern Conference standings. Currently, they sit fifth, just a half-game behind the Bucks for fourth.
The return of Aaron Nesmith has given the Pacers more depth than they had before. For most of the season, Mathurin has been the starting small forward because of the ankle sprain Nesmith suffered early in the year.
Now that Nesmith has returned, there is a logjam at that small forward position. Nesmith, Mathurin, and Jarace Walker have all given good minutes.
Nesmith might be back in the starting lineup, although that hasn't been figured out yet. Because of that possibility, multiple teams around the league are monitoring if Indiana might be willing to trade Mathurin.
According to the LA Times, nearly every team in the league is looking at Mathurin. The Pacers value him highly though, and would need a player of equal value plus a first-round pick in any deal involving him.
Mathurin has improved his rebounding and has become a better defender this year. He has also shown that he has what it takes to be a starter in this league.
From a Pacers' perspective, they would likely be more willing to trade Nesmith than Mathurin. Both players are young, but Mathurin's offensive upside is higher than Nesmith's.
Indiana could also decide to stand pat and not make a move at the deadline. With how well they are playing, that could be what they decide to do.
Financial flexibility is not something the Pacers have at the moment. That will only get worse when Mathurin is up for a rookie extension.
For that reason, it's unlikely the Pacers will make a big move, especially one involving Mathurin. Mathurin is someone they would like to keep moving forward.
Mathurin has been averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this season.
